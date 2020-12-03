Politician Named After Adolf Hitler Wins Local Election In African Country Of Namibia

A man named after Nazi dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler has won a local election in the African country of Namibia.

Adolf Hitler Uunona won an election last week to become councilor of Ompundja in the south African country, according to the BBC. He admits that his father did name him after the Nazi leader. He told a German newspaper that his father “probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for.”

RESULTS: Uunona Adolf Hitler of the SWAPO party is the duly elected councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.#NamVotes2020 #NamibiaVotes2020 #EagleFM pic.twitter.com/6ZQqaNctZx — Eagle FM Namibia (@EagleFMNam) November 26, 2020

He was elected as a member of the anti-colonial Swapo Party which has led the country’s campaign against white-minority rule, the BBC reports. Uunona says he saw his name as “totally normal” as a child, growing up in a country where Germanic names are common, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Anti-Gay Hungarian Politician Resigns After Being Caught At Massive Male Orgy In Violation Of COVID-19 Gathering Restrictions)

Uunona told the German newspaper Bild that he has “nothing to do” with the Nazi ideology. “It wasn’t until I was growing up that I realized: This man wanted to subjugate the whole world,” he said. “I have nothing to do with any of these things.”

He said he has no plans to change his name, which his wife calls him by and he goes by publicly, the BBC reported. Namibia was part of German territory from 1884 to 1915 and gained independence from South Africa in 1990.