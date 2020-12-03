Report: Prince Harry Went Out Tree Shopping With Meghan Markle And Got Mistaken As Christmas Tree Salesmen

Prince Harry went out tree shopping with Meghan Markle and reportedly was mistaken for a Christmas tree salesmen from one little boy who wasn’t familiar with the royal.

“Meghan [Markle] and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree,” a Twitter user, who works at the unnamed Christmas tree lot reportedly wrote. The post was noted by Vanity Fair in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“We had our lot empty when they got there- their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down,” he added, per the outlet, in a since-deleted tweet.

The tree lot employee continued, “There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here, not knowing who that is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

The Duke and Duchess Sussex were reportedly out on their hunt for an evergreen to decorate their home in Montecito, CA ahead of celebrating the holidays together with their 19-month old son, Archie.

It will be the royals’ first Christmas together in America rather than with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares What Her ‘Something Blue’ Was From Her Royal Wedding)

And due to the pandemic, Christmas with look different this year compared to in the past for the royals, with the queen and her husband Prince Phillip skipping celebrating the holidays at their Sandringham Estate and instead opting to “spend Christmas quietly in Windsor” together.