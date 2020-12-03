REPORT: Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Has Been Cleared To Play, Will Be Available Against Indiana

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has reportedly been cleared to play.

Coan suffered a foot injury before the season started, and hasn't played a single snap of football since Wisconsin started games.

According to the Milwaukee State Sentinel, Coan has been cleared to play and he’ll be available against Indiana “if needed.”

This is obviously great news for Coan and the Wisconsin Badgers. The senior quarterback is a hell of a leader and he’s a greatly underrated player.

He really seems to fly under the radar, but he was incredibly efficient during the 2019 season. Then, he hurt his foot back in September and he hasn’t played since.

We just hit publish on a #Badgers football story. Was able to confirm this AM that QB Jack Coan went down with an injury at practice. Out indefinitely. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 4, 2020

The question now is whether or not Coan will actually see the field over redshirt freshman phenom Graham Mertz.

I think the answer to that question has to be no for the time being. I have no idea what kind of shape Coan is in, but I don’t feel comfortable benching Mertz.

Outside of the game against Northwestern when we were down multiple receivers, Mertz has played very well. When you’re rolling in football, making changes isn’t a good idea.

We’ll see what happens Saturday against Indiana, but I 100% expect Mertz to continue to start and dominate the reps. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC!