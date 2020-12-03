REVIEW: ‘The Undoing’ With Nicole Kidman Is An Intriguing Show

I finally decided to start “The Undoing,” and it’s a captivating show.

When I first heard about the show from HBO, I was slightly interested, but never pulled the trigger on watching the shows as they aired. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Then, “The Undoing” set the internet on fire and a ton of people I know were all watching. Had I made a huge mistake by passing?

I decided to find out and I cruised through the first episode.

The plot revolves around the murder of a woman named Elena, who is loosely associated with Nicole Kidman’s character Grace. The woman, who had one point completely exposed herself to Grace in a locker room, is viciously butchered to death.

That’s where the mystery kicks off, and things only get stranger as it seems that Grace’s husband Jonathan Sachs might be engaging in some extramarital affairs.

That’s more or less where we’re at after the first episode of the mystery series.

Obviously, there’s a lot more meat to dive into down the stretch, but I’m certainly interested. I love a great mystery, and it looks like that’s what we have here.

Without knowing what happened, I’d say things are certainly being set up in a fashion to make us believe Grace or Jonathan is responsible for Elena’s death.

Again, that’s just me popping off with a theory, and I honestly don’t have a clue past that.

What I do know is that I’m hooked, and I’m definitely going to finish the series. Hopefully, it lives up to all the hype because people online are making it out to be the greatest mystery ever! We’ll see. Make sure to check back for my full review once it’s done.