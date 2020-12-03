Tennessee Fan Asks Jeremy Pruitt When He’ll Admit He Doesn’t Know How To Coach

One Tennessee football fan recently had a hilarious exchange with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

During a recent Pruitt radio segment, Phillip from Wartburg called in to give the leader of the Volunteers a piece of his mind, and asked, “A lot of us fans want to know when you going to admit you’re not a ball coach and go back to Alabama?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The head coach of the Volunteers wanted Phillip to know he’s trying hard, feels his frustration and the team is focused on improving! You can listen to the full exchange below.

Isn’t college football truly the greatest sport on the planet? Pruitt is being paid millions of dollars to lead the Volunteers, and he has to deal with a fan telling him to quit.

If you don’t enjoy this kind of chaos and attitude, then you just don’t understand college football.

NFL fans love they’re teams and they’re passionate, but they’re nothing compared to college football fans.

Fans at the college level, myself included, are absolute psychos. We live, eat, sleep and breathe our teams. If a coach isn’t meeting expectations, then he’s going to hear about.

That’s exactly what happened here. When will Pruitt admit he doesn’t know what he’s doing and leave? The fans want to know!

Also, that was an incredibly weak response from Pruitt. You can’t be so vanilla. Show the people some passion. Show the people some damn fire!

This is major college football we’re talking about. Show people that there’s some gravel in your stomach.

Will Pruitt stay or will he go? Only time will tell, but the fans are clearly turning against him.

H/T: Outkick