Here’s Who Is Taking Over Joy Reid’s Old MSNBC Weekend Slot

Political analyst Tiffany Cross and Washington Post opinion columnist Jonathan Capehart will each host their own weekend show to replace MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with Joy Reid.

Reid gained her weeknight MSNBC show “The Reid Out” in July after host Chris Matthews retired following multiple controversies. Since then, Cross and Capehart have co-hosted “AM Joy.”

Instead of choosing one person to take over Reid’s old hours, MSNBC has opted to split the times between Cross and Capehart, Deadline reported. Cross will have Saturday 10am to 12pm slot beginning December 12 and Capehart’s weekend show will begin December 13 during the same time period.

Thanks so much, Joy! Thrilled to go from the honor of house-sitting for you to the privilege of moving into the house you built. ✊???? https://t.co/8RLhfnIgpl — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 3, 2020

“Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences,” MSNBC President Phil Griffin said according to Deadline.

Cross said that her show is “for all the people who yell at the TV and don’t feel seen or understood.” (RELATED: ‘Pretend To Give Fair Coverage’: Rudy Giuliani Lays Into MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart)

“I want people to know that I understand you because I am you,” she said according to a tweet from WaPo’s Michelle Ye Hee Lee.