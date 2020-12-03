Toy Company Huffy Recalls 5,000 Kids Toys Sold At Walmart After Reports That Vehicle Moves On Its Own

More than 5,000 battery-powered, ride-on Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) toys that are exclusively sold at Walmart were recalled Wednesday, The Miami Herald reported.

Huffy, the company that makes the toys, received 36 different reports alleging that the two-seat UTVs unexpectedly move when attempting to connect the battery after charging, according to The Miami Herald. (RELATED: Woman Complains About Kids Playing In A Toy Car Because None Of Them Have A Driver’s License)

Product Recall Alert: Huffy Torex Ride on UTV https://t.co/SKsRpSGQEy #productRecall — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) December 2, 2020

While nobody was reportedly hurt in any of the 36 complaints, officials are worried that it could happen in the future.

Walmart allegedly sold the $500 black and red UTV toys, with “Torex” labels on the front and side, in stores nationwide and online from August 2019 through September 2020.

Walmart estimates that roughly 5,150 of the toys were sold both online and in stores.

Customers who purchased one of the UTVs are reportedly encouraged to stop using the toy and contact the company by phone, email or online to request a free replacement controller. (RELATED: Gun Controllers Indoctrinate Kids With Toy Gun Turn-In)

Customers can find model numbers and date codes affected in the recall by checking “under left rear wheel well above left rear wheel,” Walmart said in their press release.

The motorized UTV toy is still available on Walmart’s website.