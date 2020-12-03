Video Captures The Moment Plane With Presumptive Texas House Speaker On Board Overruns The Runway

“In talking to the pilot, he said that when he landed the anti-lock brakes failed on the jet and so he cut them off and cut them back on, and when he did he had no brakes at all,” he told KTRE. “The wings weren’t in the right position, it broke off all the landing gears, there was some underneath stuff that it pulled off that’s down there. So it’s pretty big damage.”

Letney also said a worse crash was avoided because of a hog wire fence around the perimeter and a breakaway designed to keep planes from flipping over if they overrun the runway, according to KTRE.

Volunteer fire departments and the Texas Department of Public Safety came out Wednesday afternoon for maintenance, KLTV reported. The National Transportation Safety Board also arrived later that day to begin an investigation.

Phelan agreed with Letney’s assessment about the plane’s technical faults and added that “conditions were difficult” during the landing because of rain, according to CBS 11.

“We went through the end of the runway, across a street, and stopped in a pasture,” he told CBS-affiliate KFDM. “We all walked away. It was an unfortunate accident. The plane was in bad shape.”