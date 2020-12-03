Watch This Incredible Tribute To American War Films

There’s one video everyone in America needs to watch.

Right now, this country feels very fractured following the election. Hell, even in the months leading up to the election, we didn't feel unified at all.

Believe it or not, we have a lot more in common than we do that separates us. This seems to be a fact that is overlooked these days.

In that vein, tons of great men and women have paid a high price to defend and protect freedom, and some of their stories have been told by Hollywood. If there’s only one video you watch today, make it this tribute to American war movies. You can give it a watch below.

There are honestly so many great war movies from over the years. Whether it’s “Lone Survivor” or “The Great Escape,” the list goes on and on when it comes to telling the stories of our heroes.

Of course, nothing beats “Band of Brothers.” The HBO mini-series will forever be the greatest war story ever told.

Take a minute today to remember what this country is all about, and remember that we’re a hell of a lot more alike than we are different.

At the end of the day, we’re all Americans!

God bless, and have a great day.