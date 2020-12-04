Alabama Coach Nick Saban Will Travel To LSU After Beating Coronavirus

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has been cleared to return after battling coronavirus.

According to ESPN, the six-time national champion will travel Friday with the Crimson Tide for the team's Saturday matchup against LSU.

“I’ll be there. I’m good. I think my time is up. I’m ready to get back in the swing of things,” the legendary coach explained on his Thursday radio show, according to the same ESPN report.

Saban tested positive for coronavirus last week and had to miss the game against Auburn. Now, he’s back and ready to roll.

Let’s just be honest with each other. Alabama could be LSU this season if I was out there coaching the Crimson Tide.

This game isn’t going to be close no matter who is running the Crimson Tide on the day of the game. That’s just the fact of the matter.

Having said, it’s damn sure not going to be close with Saban on the sideline looking for revenge after losing in 2019.

He’s going to be out there looking to snatch away Ed Orgeron’s soul, and we know that’s going to be a ton of fun.

So, allow me to officially welcome Coach Saban back to the game! College football fans everywhere are pumped to watch the Crimson Tide battle the Tigers. You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on CBS.