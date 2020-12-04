CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 266 UPDATE: We’re Stacking Up Wins And Cracking Open Beers

We’re 266 days into the war against coronavirus, and it seems like momentum has swung back towards the good guys.

After nearly nine months of battling coronavirus, we seem to have put together an outstanding week. We had time together at Thanksgiving, college football is still happening, college basketball is here and we’ve drunk plenty of cold beers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Are things perfect right now? Hell no. We’re still in the trenches fighting every single day, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t optimistic.

When I went to New York, it was great to see so many people in high spirits. It’s obvious that people are ready to turn a corner.

That might not happen tomorrow, but you can feel the optimism in the air. I love the energy.

In the past few days, I’ve been to rural Texas and Long Island, NY. Both are amazing places with incredible cultural differences. I don’t think most people realize how lucky we are to live in a country that includes the rolling acres of Texas and Long Island. The USA is awesome. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 27, 2020

Now, we’re going to have another great weekend full of football, friends and cold beers. I was a little down and out the past couple weeks, but we’re clearly on a roll since then.

I almost don’t want to get my hopes too high because I don’t want to jinx anything.

Having said that, it’s important to live life and find things to smile about. So, in that vein, I have a great day ahead of me, I have lunch with the crew, the beer is on ice and I’m pumped for a great weekend of Wisconsin sports.

How about it, gentlemen? Are you ready to start cracking them open with me? Let’s do this.