This Is My Ultimate Sports Pregame Video Hype Playlist

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m finally making my sports pregame video hype playlist public for everyone to see.

In many articles, I've referenced the importance of my pregame playlist when it comes to getting mentally prepared for a big game.

Yet, I’ve never actually shown you guys the exact videos that I watch when I’m trying to get my mind right ahead of a win for my Wisconsin Badgers.

Well, aren’t you all in for a treat! For the first time ever, I’m revealing my entire video playlist in the exact order that I watch it.

Buckle up, and let’s take this journey together.

There you have it, folks. Those are the 11 videos that I watch before every single Wisconsin football game (and most basketball games), and they’re in the exact order that I watch them.

I never change the order. The playlist has the perfect flow and it has the perfect tone when it jumps from video to video.

We open with Herb Brooks, move to “Friday Night Lights,” go to Al Pacino, jump to some sports highlights and it never slows down.

If that playlist doesn’t amp you up, then you might want to make sure you still have a pulse. It’s really that simple because it always gets me prepared for battle.

Now, let’s have ourselves a great Friday, a great Saturday of college football and don’t be afraid to call up the boys for a few beers.

I hope you all enjoyed that as much as I do every single week.