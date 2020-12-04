Editorial

High School Football Player Destroys The Ref In Horrifying Fashion

Ref Body Slam (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/_7santiago/status/1334683075603795969)

A high school football player in Texas made one of the stupidest decisions in the history of sports Thursday night.

According to Andrew McCulloch, Edinburg player Emmanuel Duron was tossed from the Thursday night game and he proceeded to bodyslam the ref. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Monitor reported that the police had to escort Duron out of the stadium, and the ref had to be checked for a concussion.

You can watch the insane moment unfold below.

That young man needs to face the music for his actions, and that means he should probably be arrested. According to McCulloch, he wasn’t in handcuffs when he was taken out of the stadium, and the police wouldn’t discuss the situation.

You simply can’t attack a ref in any situation and expect to just walk away without facing consequences.

That ref appears to be a bit of an older gentleman. He could have suffered serious injuries from being body slammed into the ground.

When you do something that horrible and stupid, there’s a price that needs to be paid. If the police don’t send a message, then people will think attacking officials is acceptable conduct. This wasn’t a shoving match.

It was a violent action, and we can’t tolerate that as a society.

