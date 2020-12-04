High School Football Player Destroys The Ref In Horrifying Fashion

A high school football player in Texas made one of the stupidest decisions in the history of sports Thursday night.

According to Andrew McCulloch, Edinburg player Emmanuel Duron was tossed from the Thursday night game and he proceeded to bodyslam the ref.

Really really ugly moment here in Edinburg Idk what happened but Emmanuel Duron was ejected from the game Moments later, he ran onto the field and body slammed the ref who ejected him Ref is still down on the turf #RGVFootball #txhsfb — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2020

Referee has gotten up and is walking around under his own power Hard to see Duron, a senior, playing another game for the Bobcats — win or lose — after that incident #RGVFootball #txhsfb Almost set to resume play after a lengthy delay — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2020

The Monitor reported that the police had to escort Duron out of the stadium, and the ref had to be checked for a concussion.

You can watch the insane moment unfold below.

That young man needs to face the music for his actions, and that means he should probably be arrested. According to McCulloch, he wasn’t in handcuffs when he was taken out of the stadium, and the police wouldn’t discuss the situation.

Edinburg PD officers who escorted Duron from the stadium: “No comment, we’re not at liberty to talk about that.” Duron was not handcuffed when he was led out #RGVFootball #txhsfb — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2020

You simply can’t attack a ref in any situation and expect to just walk away without facing consequences.

That ref appears to be a bit of an older gentleman. He could have suffered serious injuries from being body slammed into the ground.

A cart is being brought out to help the ref off the field This is awful — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2020

When you do something that horrible and stupid, there’s a price that needs to be paid. If the police don’t send a message, then people will think attacking officials is acceptable conduct. This wasn’t a shoving match.

It was a violent action, and we can’t tolerate that as a society.