Man Suspected Of Shooting Officer Killed In New York City Gunfight That Left 2 Marshalls Wounded

A fugitive suspected of gunning down a state trooper was killed and two U.S. Marshals were injured in a New York City gunfight Friday morning.

Andre Sterling, 35, who was killed in the Bronx shootout, was sought by Massachusetts State Police after he was charged with shooting a cop in the hand during a traffic stop earlier in the month, according to Fox News. The 35-year-old and at least one other suspect engaged in a firefight with marshals around 5:30 a.m. in the Boroughs, Fox reported.

BREAKING: Andre Sterling- the suspect wanted for shooting a MA State Police Trooper in the hand on Cape Cod 2 weeks ago- is dead. He was killed in a shooting incident in the #Bronx this morning. Sources tell me three U.S. Marshals were hit. All non-life threatening injuries @wbz pic.twitter.com/mDy5RnRWCs — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 4, 2020

The unnamed man associated with Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene and two law enforcement officers were injured, but it is unclear whether or not they were hit by gunfire, according to Fox.

A total of five people were transported to local hospitals following the early morning incident, but it has yet to be determined if the fifth hospital patient was a marshal, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) told Fox. (RELATED: Two Arrested After 6 Shot Including 2 Cops In North Carolina Nightclub Gunfight)

Sterling had two other warrants in Massachusetts for identity fraud and assault on a police officer, Fox reported. The fugitive also had a third warrant in Wyoming for narcotics, according to Fox.

