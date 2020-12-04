REPORT: Ex-Head Of Government Watchdog Previously Busted For Meth Allegedly Attacked Man With Hammer

The former head of the New York City good government group Citizens Union allegedly attacked a man with a hammer the day after Thanksgiving, the New York Daily News reported.

Ex-executive director Dick Dadey, 62, was arrested Thursday night and charged with assault over the violent incident that took place outside a Brooklyn residence, according to authorities, the New York Daily News reported.

Dadey allegedly hit a 37-year-old man with a hammer several times in the foot and leg, police said, according to the outlet. The victim, who is allegedly is Dadey’s boyfriend, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

This is not the first time Dadey has been in trouble with the law. He took a leave of absence from Citizens Union in 2017 after he was arrested for possession of meth and ecstasy, but later had the charge dropped after completing a drug rehabilitation program before his court appearance, the New York Daily News said in an earlier report. (RELATED: New York City Cop Pummeled By Mob, Police Say)

Dadey addressed the 2017 incident on Twitter.

Today was a great day as the criminal charge of one misdemeanor drug possession I was facing was dismissed today by a Brooklyn Court at the suggestion of Brooklyn DA Gonzalez. Here is my statement. pic.twitter.com/mawTbkBCXs — Dick Dadey (@DickDadeyNY) December 8, 2017

He has not made a public statement about his most recent arrest.

While Dadey has not worked for Citizens Union since the drug bust, according to his LinkedIn page the former ex-executive director has been working for the past three years as a consultant to nonprofits, the New York Post reported.

Citizens Union was founded in 1897 to hold the New York government accountable and functions today to help reform NYC and state government.

Authorities said Dadey was expected to appear in court later Friday, the Post said in its report.