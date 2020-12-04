Hayden Hurst Opens Up About Trying To Commit Suicide

Atlanta Falcons star Hayden Hurst recently opened up about his suicide attempt in college in an emotional pair of videos.

Hurst attempted suicide while playing college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2016 by slashing his wrists after mixing pills and alcohol. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

”There is so much strength in your weakness. Understand that. There is help for you, like there was help for me.” —@haydenrhurst #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/UWtBK2gM2r — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) October 10, 2020

Fortunately, his attempt to kill himself was unsuccessful. In a pair of videos released late Thursday afternoon by the Falcons, Hurst opened up about getting a second shot at life.

You can watch both videos below, but be warned they’re pretty damn emotional.

???????????????? 1: Hayden Hurst wanted everything to be over. But, he was given a second chance in life. pic.twitter.com/HXJd6JKmrL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2020

???????????????? 2: The story of what Hayden Hurst did with his second chance may just save the life of someone close to you. pic.twitter.com/Pvg750bJar — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2020

Damn, those were a tough pair of videos to watch. Listening to Hurst talk about getting a second chance is about as heavy as it gets.

I’ve always said that the average person doesn’t really understand what athletes are like. They only see what they see on TV or from the stadium stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst)

Athletes deal with all the same problems regular people do, but they do it in front of thousands and millions of fans.

Clearly, Hurst was struggling with some serious issues in his life, and the situation unraveled to the point to where he tried to kill himself.

Now, he’s bounced back, is committed to raising awareness and is a damn good NFL player. If there was ever an example of how things get better in life, Hurst is it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst)

If you’re struggling with anything, get help. The other option simply isn’t worth it.