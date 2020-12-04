Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People To Bully Wife Hailey Bieber

Musician Justine Bieber criticized a Selena Gomez fan for encouraging people to bully his wife Hailey Bieber.

The fan reportedly commented on Hailey’s Instagram Live, saying, “[We] need to f–king bombard that s–t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let’s all go after her,” Billboard reported. Justin slammed the fan on his Instagram story Thursday night, according to Page Six.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth,” Justin posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday night, according to Page Six. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. It is not right.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accuser In $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit)

“After watching that i could easily let it steal my joy, but then i think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small,” he added, the outlet reported. “The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.”

Honestly, I respect Justin for standing up for Hailey like this. The Gomez fan was out of line. It’s very clear that all parties involved in this weird relationship drama have all moved on. We got beautiful music out of Gomez from it and Justin is now married to Hailey.

If they can all move forward, the fans should all be able to move forward as well.