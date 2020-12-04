Sen. Kelly Loeffler Remembers Young Campaign Staffer Harrison Deal Who Was Killed In Car Crash

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is mourning the loss of young campaign staffer Harrison Deal, who was killed Friday in a car crash.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal,” Loeffler said. “My heart aches for his family.”

“Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man. Harrison embodied the very best of this campaign – and the very best of our state.”

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also shared his condolences, calling Deal the “Kemp son and brother we never had.”

“We lost a member of our ‘Kemp Strong’ family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love, and support meant to us. He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the son and brother we never had.”

“2020 has been marked by adversity, tragedy and pain. For the Kemp Family, weathering this storm will be the most difficult challenge yet,” Kemp said.

Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue, who is also running for reelection along with Loeffler, said Deal interned for him in 2019.

Deal was the Athens Regional Field Director for the Loeffler campaign, according to a tweet from Fox 5’s Claire Simms.

Fox’s Chad Pergram confirmed Deal was killed in a car crash. (RELATED: Republican Strategists Weigh In On Trump’s Visit To Georgia Before Runoffs)

Loeffler abruptly ditched a campaign stop Friday in Savannah with Vice President Mike Pence and Perdue before announcing Deal’s passing, according to The Washington Times.