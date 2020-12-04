Liam Neeson’s New Movie ‘The Marksman’ Looks Outstanding

Liam Neeson’s new movie “The Marksman” looks like it’s going to be a rush of adrenaline.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, Neeson’s character is going to be dropping bodies left and right throughout the movie. Give it a watch below.

Hell yeah, folks. Inject this movie right into my veins. Nothing gets me pumped up like Liam Neeson playing a character who just kills people.

That’s when he’s 100% at his best. This is more or less the same character as his one from “Taken,” and I’m here for it.

He’s a man with a violent past who just wanted to be left alone! That’s when fate stepped in and delivered him a young boy to protect!

There’s something that American film audiences love about seemingly regular people with dark pasts becoming heroes and killing bad guys.

Granted, we don’t really know what this character’s past is, but I’m willing to bet it’s dark, right? Where is his wife? Where are the children? We know he was in the Marines and clearly is good at killing people.

We’ll find out January 22! This one looks like a damn fun time!