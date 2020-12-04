Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Being Condescending, Patronizing And Arrogant

Matthew McConaughey recently had some very refreshing thoughts about politics in America.

McConaughey sat down for an awesome interview with Russell Brand following the release of “Greenlights,” and it sounds like he’s not a fan of the elitist attitude found within his own industry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When discussing the “far left” during the interview, the “True Detective” star was very blunt with his feelings.

“There are a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant towards the other 50%,” McConaughey explained. He added that people in Hollywood “were in denial” about President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election.

However, he didn’t spare the right wing from it’s own share of criticism noting that some people are in denial about the results from the 2020 election. The Hollywood star also encouraged returning to the center to be viewed and framed as an aggressive action.

You can watch his full interview below. As always, it’s pretty damn good.

I really wish the world had a few more people like McConaughey in it with monster platforms. While I’m sure we don’t agree on anything, is there anyone more authentic in Hollywood?

I think the answer to that has to honestly be no. I’ve read “Greenlights,” and the biggest takeaway from the books is that McConaughey is exactly who you think he is.

That’s a level of authenticity that’s more or less gone in 2020.

How many people in Hollywood call out the far left for being insane at times? I’m sure there are some, but there are none with McConaughey’s platform other than maybe Clint Eastwood.

And, he’s a fair dude. He’s out here calling balls and strikes. He doesn’t like stuff he sees from either side.

I know McConaughey will almost certainly never run for office, and that’s a damn shame because I think he’d be a great leader. Of course, that’d mean fewer badass movies, but the trade might be worth it.

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the interview.