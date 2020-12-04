Romee Strijd Announces Birth Of Daughter, Says ‘We Are So In Love’

Romee Strijd definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she announced that she had given birth to her first child, a daughter named Mint.

"Mint van Leeuwen-feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," the 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model captioned a sweet post on Instagram of her lying next to her and partner Laurens van Leeuwen's daughter.

"We are so in love with you!!" she added.

In May, the supermodel shared the happy news that the couple were expecting their first child together.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY,” Strijd captioned her post. “2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome], after not getting my period for years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.”

“I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way,” she added, while she explained the condition known as PCOS which prevents a woman from having a regular period cycle, had prevented her from getting pregnant.

The lingerie model continued, “I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode…which means my body was under constant stress” due to her “traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). ”

So, she decided to research natural healing for her condition and found that she needed to do things like “less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.”

“I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” Romee concluded her post. “And to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much.”