Report: Subway Supervisor Made $385,000 In Overtime While Going To Concerts And Enjoying Vacations

An MTA worker was arrested Thursday for enjoying concerts in Atlantic City and out-of-state family vacations while on the clock, The New York Post reports.

Michael Gunderson, an MTA maintenance supervisor, earned $385,000 in 2018, with $283,000 coming from 3,914 hours of overtime, according to the New York Post.

In order to work 3,914 hours of overtime in one year, Gunderson would have had to average 10 hours of overtime per day.

MTA worker clocks nearly 4K OT hours while in Atlantic City, on vacations: feds https://t.co/zRcMUUeifj pic.twitter.com/RG3CU3U9AO — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2020

Gunderson’s arrest follows MTA allegedly being exposed for paying workers for hours that were physically impossible to work, per the New York Post. (RELATED: Five New York Metro Employees Charged With Overtime Fraud, Were Among Highest Paid Workers)

On March 23 and 24 of 2018, Gunderson reportedly billed MTA for 37 hours of work while phone, license-plate reader and work ID scanner records indicate he spent most of the two days in New Jersey.

In April, Gunderson allegedly went on a vacation to Williamsburg, Virginia from April 2 through April 8. Gunderson used 4 vacation days but billed MTA for the other four days.

Other trips while on the clock reportedly include a charity 5k event, trips to Gunderson’s family farm, and concerts in Atlantic City.

Gunderson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges.