NBA Will Suspend Random Testing For Marijuana For 2020-21 Season

The NBA will continue the new policy of not randomly testing players for marijuana use.

The policy of not randomly testing for marijuana will continue through the 2020-21 season, according to a tweet shared Friday by The New York Times’ reporter Marc Stein.

The NBA has officially suspended random marijuana testing for the 2020-21 season … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 4, 2020

“Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement, according to Stein. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Won’t Test For Recreational Drugs When Games Resume)

Marijuana testing in cases of “cause” remains in place, Stein reported.

This sounds like a great idea. I’m not even sure why the still test for marijuana in the first place. Who cares if grown men playing professional basketball smoke weed? It’s not like there are any studies out there saying it hurts or strengthens their performance on the court like performance enhancing drugs.

Why are we regulating what people like to do in their free time? Especially in places where smoking marijuana is actually legal. That’s like suspending an athlete for drinking alcohol. This whole thing was stupid, so I’m glad the coronavirus pandemic has effectively changed this one rule.