Leader Of All-Black Militia Charged With Pointing Rifle At Cops During Protest

The leader of a Louisville all-black militia was arrested on Thursday and charged with pointing a gun at multiple law enforcement officers during a protest.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” head of the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC), allegedly pointed an AR-platform rifle at rooftop FBI agents, Secret Service officials and Louisville Metro Police Department officers on Sept. 4, according to a Department of Justice press release. The officers involved did not draw their weapons during the incident, according to the charging documents.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

Johnson, a YouTube blogger, led his armed group in demonstrations following the death of Breonna Taylor, who died during the execution of a narcotics warrant, local outlet WAVE 3 reported.

The Louisville department came under fire after spokesperson Jesse Halladay, who has since been relieved of duty, hugged a member of NFAC one minute after Johnson allegedly flagged officers with his rifle, according to WAVE 3.

“Ms. Halladay (had) been engaged in communications with various protesters and protest leaders during the course of the Louisville protests,” the department told the local outlet in a statement. “When she met with them, she was unaware of the allegation that one of the protesters had pointed a firearm towards police.”

Johnson had been heard threatening to shoot people during demonstrations on multiple occasions, according to WAVE 3. The self-proclaimed militia boss said “I’m going to say it publicly. We will not shoot you; we will kill you,” during a Louisville rally, the local outlet reported.

In a separate incident, Johnson directed his followers to “assume the position” and face someone who was on top of a roof, according to WAVE 3. He then reportedly said “I don’t know who the fuck you are, but you’re about to get shot,” the local outlet reported. (RELATED: Over 120 Arrests Recorded At Louisville Riots, Reports Say)

NFAC became the subject of scrutiny after a member shot himself and two others with his own gun during a demonstration, according to WAVE 3.

The militia leader was arrested and convicted of unlawfully entering a military facility in 2003, and Johnson also ran for president in 2016, according to records obtained by the outlet.

