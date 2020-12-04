REPORT: Officer Dies After Being Shot Responding To Parking Complaint

Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28, died Thursday afternoon after being shot responding to a parking complaint, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Joshua Phillips allegedly shot Johnson after she responded to a complaint that Phillips parked his vehicle in a driveway that was not his, according to the Gazette-Mail.

Johnson is reportedly believed to have pulled his gun first, but it is not clear who shot first. (RELATED: New Orleans Officer Shot In The Face While On Patrol, Police Say)

JUST IN: At 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson was pronounced dead by her doctors, according to Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt.https://t.co/tAZNixUkIL — WBOY 12News (@WBOY12News) December 3, 2020

Johnson allegedly struck Phillips twice in the torso during the incident.

Phillips was reportedly out of jail on bond after being charged in January for driving on a revoked license and DUI.

“The Charleston Police Department roster will forever reflect ‘In Memory – Cassie Johnson’ beside the now retired unit number,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said.

Hunt thanked the community for their support of the department following Johnson’s death.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia honored Johnson Thursday on the Senate floor in Washington, D.C.

“She was a devoted daughter, sister, a loyal friend and a lover of animals. She had three dogs. She was formerly a humane officer as well in our community,” Capito said. “And boy did she have a bright future ahead of her.”