PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Indiana In Football Saturday

Wisconsin needs a monster victory Saturday on the gridiron against Indiana.

Right now, the Badgers are 2-1 after having three games canceled and losing to Northwestern. To call this season an unmitigated disaster would be an understatement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

It’s not our fault that we’ve had three games canceled, but it is our fault that the Wildcats boat raced us off of the field.

There are no excuses for how badly that game was played. Our offense looked absolutely atrocious on the field. As many people have said, it was insulting to have to sit there and watch, and I say that as someone who is probably the biggest supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers on the planet.

That’s why I hold them to such a high standard. I expect more out of the people I ride with than the people I don’t.

Now, we have the opportunity to notch another win against a very solid Indiana team. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season with an injury suffered against Maryland, but that doesn’t mean I expect the Hoosiers to roll over and die.

If you think Indiana won’t come ready to fight, then you’re an idiot. They’re having their best season in my lifetime, and the entire team will be ready to throw everything they have at Wisconsin.

It’s our job to make sure that we overwhelm them at every turn of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

So, let’s just go out there and do our damn jobs to make sure we win. For me, that means locking in with my playlist, drinking beer and amping up the fans. The team will take care of things on their end.

It’s time to get ourselves another W.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC. Let’s do our jobs!