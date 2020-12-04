Rep. Gaetz Asks Fellow Republicans To Flip On Marijuana Legalization

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida warned Friday that arguments against marijuana legalization are increasingly unpopular, The Hill reports.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act would expunge some marijuana convictions and remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances.

The federal government has lied to the people of this country about marijuana for a generation. I’m voting for the MORE Act. pic.twitter.com/suH497s54Y — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 4, 2020

The MORE Act passed the House Friday with only five Republicans, including Gaetz, voting for passage. (RELATED: House To Vote On Kamala Harris Bill Which Would Legalize Marijuana Next Week)

Gaetz reportedly said the arguments coming from other GOP members against marijuana “are overwhelmingly losing with the American people.”

Gaetz went on to say that every state that had a marijuana referendum in the November 3 election passed the measures.

“The only thing that I know is more popular than getting out of the war on drugs is getting out of the war in Afghanistan,” Gaetz reportedly said in regards to marijuana legalization.

The MORE Act provides that the federal government would no longer prosecute individuals for marijuana offenses, which would allow the states to create their own laws.

Despite passing the House, the Senate is reportedly not expected to take up the bill.