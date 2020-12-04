REPORT: Texas Officials Have Met With Urban Meyer

Texas officials have reportedly met with legendary football coach Urban Meyer.

According to FootballScoop.com, officials representing the Longhorns hopped on a jet for a meeting with the retired Ohio State coach “earlier this week.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

University of Texas president Jay Hartzell and athletics director Chris Del Conte were both reportedly part of the meeting.

Speculation has been growing that Texas will make a run at Meyer if the program fires head coach Tom Herman.

Well, this sure makes me look like a bit of an idiot. I went on an entire rant Thursday about how there was no chance in hell Urban Meyer would be hired by Texas.

I lamented the people pushing the idea that he was going to rush out of retirement to coach the Longhorns.

Now, it’s Friday, a meeting between the two sides has reportedly taken place and it looks like there might be some actual smoke here instead of just internet rumors.

Having said all of that, I still think it’s incredibly unlikely Meyer is coaching Texas next season. He might be entertaining the offer to leverage a bigger deal out of Fox Sports and he might just be trying to scratch the itch.

However, there’s a huge difference between listening to a proposal and actually agreeing to come out of retirement again.

I just don’t see Meyer doing it. I might be wrong, but I’m just not buying in right now.