Rutgers Will Wear Slick Black Uniforms Against Penn State

Rutgers will be wearing some sweet uniforms Saturday against Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights unveiled their jerseys Thursday night, and these all-black threads should have fans pretty excited for the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video.

There’s nothing like a great uniform reveal to get the fans excited for some weekend action on the gridiron. That’s just a fact.

Plus, we all know the rules with all-black uniforms. Black uniforms are awesome and can be incredibly intimidating.

If you’re going to take the field wearing all-black, then you damn sure better win, and that’s exactly what Rutgers will set out to do Saturday.

Also, it’s pretty smart for Rutgers to get involved in the uniform game. The Scarlet Knights aren’t a traditional power at all.

In fact, Rutgers is routinely kicked around in the B1G. They’re a joke compared to most teams. So, they need to do whatever they can to move the needle.

If that means creating new uniforms for big games, then do it.

Rutgers has a real shot at beating PSU this year because the Nittany Lions are awful. They might as well go all out! You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on FS1.