Sadie Robertson Says She’s Excited To ‘Deepen Her Faith’ By Learning Through Her Daughter’s ‘Wonder’ About It

Sadie Robertson Huff said she’s excited to “deepen her faith” by learning through her daughter’s “wonder” about it.

The 23-year-old reality star reportedly said she and husband Christian Huff are looking forward to being parents and using their faith to guide them. She announced in October that the couple are expecting their first child together, according to Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“He [Christian] is pumped,” the star of “Duck Dynasty” star explained. “He’s so giddy. He’s so excited to be a dad. He’s practicing [diapers].” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

“I’m so excited to see what type of parents Christian and I become,” she added. “The Bible talks a lot about childlike faith. And it encourages you to have faith like a child.”

“And my mom always said that when I was little, I would just ask all these questions. I would deepen her faith a lot because kids ask light, innocent questions before the child grows up and knows what the world is like,” Robertson continued. “And so I can’t wait to look at our daughter and see the wonder in her eyes and just learn from her.”

Robertson said her pregnancy hasn’t been easy, explaining that she has had “morning sickness every day from week seven to 17” and came down with COVID-19 as well, landing her in the hospital.