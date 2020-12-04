‘Reopen The Schools!’: School Choice Advocate Argues Why Kids Should Be Learning In Person

Corey DeAngelis, the director of School Choice at the Reason Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Dr. Fauci’s recent comments on reopening schools, what he believes is keeping schools closed and more.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview with ABC News that “the default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school, or to get them back to school.”
“Rand Paul has been talking about this for a very long time to reopen the schools based on data from other countries,” DeAngelis said. “If you look at UNICEF, they just put out a report suggesting that data from 191 different countries do not consistently suggest a link between reopening schools and transmission of the virus.” (RELATED: ‘Counter To Science’: Dr. Scott Atlas Makes The Case For Reopening Schools In The Fall)
DeAngelis also discussed the consequences of virtual learning.
“Keeping the schools closed is disproportionately harming the least advantaged because advantaged families are forming pandemic pods,” he said. “It’s the least advantaged that are stuck in this scenario where they’re stuck in this same system that’s just failing them more and more every year.”
DeAngelis also discussed school choice, his thoughts on teachers unions and more.
WATCH:
