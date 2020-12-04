Viral Tweet Asks People The 2 Foods They’d Eliminate ‘Forever’

A tweet asking people to eliminate two popular foods has blown up.

Twitter user @CherryDank tweeted a picture of several food items and captioned it, "Eliminate two forever."

The picture includes cake, pizza, tacos, a burger, beer, soda and fries.

Eliminate two forever: pic.twitter.com/Kw32IqkxSF — Empress of Dankmas ???? (@CherryDank) December 4, 2020

Let me go ahead and answer this situation without any hesitation of any kind. Get rid of soda and cake. They’re by far the worst two things included on the list, and we’re not out here trying to get diabetes.

I haven’t drank soda in more than two years. You know what I looked like when I used to smash soda around the clock?

I was extremely fat. You probably find that hard to believe given my Brad Pitt look in 2020, but it’s true. Look at my fat face in the photo below. That’s also a very real stat. I lost a staggering amount of weight after I put the soda and junk food down.

Since October 2018, I’ve lost 40% of my body weight. I gave up soda, junk food and other unhealthy stuff. I started eating tons of meat and vegetables. It feels great to eat clean. Give up the bad stuff, folks. It’s not worth it. https://t.co/fipzY5czRj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 26, 2020

Now, as for the cake, I just hate cake. I don’t understand how anyone can like cake. It’s nothing but pure sugar.

I allow myself one or two pieces of pie a year on Thanksgiving and Christmas. I just had a piece of pie for Thanksgiving, and I might have another on Christmas.

Seeing as how I don’t count pie as cake, it’s not even a tough call. I’d give up cake forever without even thinking about it.

As for beer, pizza, burgers and tacos, I eat all those things on at least a semi-regular basis. I cook a mean burger and have about five or six a week. I love lean ground beef.

Again, let’s circle back to the fat photos. I used to eat garbage and then switched to lean beef, chicken and other healthy foods.

You know who isn’t fat anymore? Me. You can enjoy the hell out of burgers if you make them properly.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

I even eat pizza probably at least once a week. Sometimes, I eat it more than once. For example, I have an entire buffalo pizza on standby for the Wisconsin/Marquette game.

Also, you’re insane if you think I’m giving up beer. If I was told I had to quit drinking, I’d just rather quit living. Of all the non-negotiable items, beer is at the top of the list.

Let us know in the comment which items you’d get rid of! I’m curious to find out.