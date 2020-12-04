Editorial

Viral Tweet Asks People The 2 Foods They’d Eliminate ‘Forever’

Beer (Credit: Shutterstock/Merla)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A tweet asking people to eliminate two popular foods has blown up.

Twitter user @CherryDank tweeted a picture of several food items and captioned it, “Eliminate two forever.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The picture includes cake, pizza, tacos, a burger, beer, soda and fries.

Let me go ahead and answer this situation without any hesitation of any kind. Get rid of soda and cake. They’re by far the worst two things included on the list, and we’re not out here trying to get diabetes.

I haven’t drank soda in more than two years. You know what I looked like when I used to smash soda around the clock?

I was extremely fat. You probably find that hard to believe given my Brad Pitt look in 2020, but it’s true. Look at my fat face in the photo below. That’s also a very real stat. I lost a staggering amount of weight after I put the soda and junk food down.

Now, as for the cake, I just hate cake. I don’t understand how anyone can like cake. It’s nothing but pure sugar.

I allow myself one or two pieces of pie a year on Thanksgiving and Christmas. I just had a piece of pie for Thanksgiving, and I might have another on Christmas.

Seeing as how I don’t count pie as cake, it’s not even a tough call. I’d give up cake forever without even thinking about it.

As for beer, pizza, burgers and tacos, I eat all those things on at least a semi-regular basis. I cook a mean burger and have about five or six a week. I love lean ground beef.

Again, let’s circle back to the fat photos. I used to eat garbage and then switched to lean beef, chicken and other healthy foods.

You know who isn’t fat anymore? Me. You can enjoy the hell out of burgers if you make them properly.

I even eat pizza probably at least once a week. Sometimes, I eat it more than once. For example, I have an entire buffalo pizza on standby for the Wisconsin/Marquette game.

Also, you’re insane if you think I’m giving up beer. If I was told I had to quit drinking, I’d just rather quit living. Of all the non-negotiable items, beer is at the top of the list.

Let us know in the comment which items you’d get rid of! I’m curious to find out.