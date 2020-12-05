Iraq War hero Alwyn Cashe will receive the Medal of Honor.

According to Military.com, President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday authorizing Cashe to receive the military’s highest honor. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Cashe died from injuries he received while saving the lives of six fellow soldiers in Samara, Iraq. He pulled them out of Bradley Fighting Vehicle and succumbed to his injuries November 8, 2005.

Trump Signs Bill Authorizing Alwyn Cashe to Receive Medal of Honor https://t.co/wo7URwV3tU — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) December 5, 2020

Military Times wrote the following about Cashe’s heroic actions:

Cashe wasn’t initially hurt when a roadside bomb exploded Oct. 17 next to his Bradley Fighting Vehicle while on patrol in Samara, Iraq, family members said. But he suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body when he ran back into the vehicle in an attempt to rescue other soldiers trapped inside, according to his family.

I hope every American out there reads what Cashe did. He represents everything great about America, and he 100% deserves the Medal of Honor.

He put his needs and safety aside to save the lives of six of his teammates. If that’s not a hero, then I don’t know what is.

Right now, the country feels very fractured and we could all use a reminder of what the USA is about. Guys like Alwyn Cashe make me damn proud to be an American.

Thank God that guys like him are on our side. I will take us with guys like Cashe against anyone else in the world.

He’s a perfect example of the spirit that has made America the greatest country on Earth.

God bless Cashe for his actions and sacrifice. I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the house when the Medal of Honor is presented to his family.