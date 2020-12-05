Become A Pro Real Estate Investor With This Step-By-Step Learning Bundle

Don’t think you have what it takes to build wealth as a real estate investor? Believe it or not, 74.4% of rental properties in the US are owned by individual real estate investors, meaning it may be more attainable than you think. But where do you start?

Even if investing in real estate is completely new to you, it’s never too late to learn. And thanks to incredible learning tools like The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix& Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle, you can become a pro without ever stepping foot in a classroom. That’s because it covers more than just investment basics and gives you an in-depth look at important practices and processes, including how to flip houses, what it takes to close a deal and even commercial real estate analysis.

Led by a handful of highly-rated experienced instructors with expertise in real estate, finance, and business, you’ll dive deep into what it takes to make smart investments in today’s real estate market, building long-term wealth and securing yourself financially. With nine courses and 30 hours of hands-on content at your disposal, you’ll get a taste of real-life scenarios that you’ll likely encounter, pitching a real estate deal to lenders, negotiating with potential buyers, and so much more.

Thanks to programs like this one, you can start a stable career as a real estate investor and make smart, educated decisions, and spot out a good opportunity with incredible ease. And based on the many great reviews past and present students have left about these courses, you’ll be well-prepared for the real world by the time you’re finished.

Check out some of these stellar reviews for yourself!

“I love all of Simon’s courses! He is very thorough on the course material, and he knows what he is talking about. I recommend his courses to anyone who is interested in Real Estate Investments!” – Jules Duval

“A great primer on real estate investment gives you the basic knowledge to analyze deals. The section at the end on Excel is a great addition; in 2020, you can’t analyze deals without a working knowledge of Excel!” – Charles Hawkins

“Excellent introduction to real estate investment and the basic back of the envelope analysis and formulas you need to consider and compare real estate investments.” – Charlie Levine

For a limited time, you can get The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix & Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle for just $40 bucks, a whopping 97% off its regular rate.

