Everyone’s Going Nuts About Rep. Dan Crenshaw Dunking On AOC’s ‘Cried In The Back’ Tweet

(Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw has come under fire for his response to a tweet from Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about her working-class background.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday that Republican Senators “sit around on leather chairs all day,” while she had to work a “physically difficult working class job” prior to taking office.

Ocasio-Cortez later clarified her comments in a tweet Friday night, saying they were directed at Republicans who “mock” her history in the service industry. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Offers $58 ‘Tax The Rich’ Sweatshirt)

Ryan Saavedra, reporter at the Daily Wire, shot back at Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting that Republicans like Crenshaw have “lost limbs for this country while AOC cried in a refrigerator because she got an order wrong.”

Crenshaw jokingly responded that “one of the hardest decisions” he ever had to make while serving in Afghanistan was “still or sparkling?”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye during an IED blast, furthered his criticism of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet Saturday while at a campaign event for Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue, saying that Democrats are controlled by people like her “who believes that the biggest hardship in life was figuring out whether it was still or sparkling.”

Twitter users were quick to jump on Crenshaw for his comments, with former Democratic Houston Mayor Annise Parker saying Crenshaw’s comments were “mocking the honest work of those who are trying to put food on their own tables.”

Ocasio-Cortez also joined in, saying Crenshaw’s comments showed the GOP doesn’t care about the working class.

Crenshaw responded to Ocasio-Cortez, calling her comments “ridiculous.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock jumped in, defending Crenshaw’s comment.

“Dan Crenshaw is mocking what AOC specifically said about Republicans not understanding hard work.”