Give The Gift Of Old School Games With This Discounted Console

Adulting has its perks but it sure is rough sometimes. That’s why a little dose of nostalgia now and then is always a good thing, especially when it comes in the form of your favorite retro games. With the holidays right around the corner, what better gift is there than the ability to escape to the good old days of the ’80s and ’90s?

If you could use a quick trip back to the sweet days of your childhood, this retro-inspired game console will definitely do the trick. Jam-packed with a whopping 821 pre-loaded vintage video games, this little gadget can provide hours upon hours of fun no matter how old you are. Whether you’re revisiting these games after a 20-year-break or are seeing them for the very first time, there’s no doubt this retro console will have you grinning from ear to ear — and craving a combination of bagel bites, Kool-Aid, and Flintstone vitamins. Weird, right?

Unlike the actual consoles you used to play with back in the day, this retro-inspired console never requires you to insert game cards or download anything. All the games will be instantly at your fingertips, no set-up required. And thanks to its HDMI output, you can enjoy everything from the comfort of your own TV or computer screen.

While this retro-inspired gaming console is great for adults in the mood to travel back in time, it’s also a fun way to connect with the young kids of today, showing them just how far the world of gaming has come since you were their age. That’s why it makes for a great holiday gift for everyone in the family, promising some seriously fun competition while you all stay cozy around the fire.

For a limited time, you can snag the Retro Inspired 820-Game HDMI Console for just $42.49 (reg. $129) when you use the code DEC15 at check-out.

