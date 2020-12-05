Grab Your Bagel Bites And Get Cozy With 400 Vintage Games On Sale For Over 60% Off

When it comes to giving gifts during the holidays, it’s all about evoking heartfelt emotions. What better way to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces than with a nice big dose of nostalgia? Whether it’s your brother-in-law, your favorite uncle, or even yourself, what could be better than having access to 400 of your favorite vintage games? Well, a piping hot side of bagel bites couldn’t hurt.

If you’re looking for a great gift to give this holiday, look no further than this cool Portable Game Pad! Jam-packed with more than 400 FC games, this little gadget can provide hours and hours of good old fashioned fun, letting you take a step back to your childhood. And while these games definitely pull at those nostalgic heartstrings, the Game Pad can also serve as a fun way to introduce your favorite vintage games to today’s youngins, giving them a fun history lesson about how video games used to look.

Unlike old school portable game consoles, the Game Pad is a little more versatile. While it’s super compact and small enough to fit right into your pocket or backpack, it can also connect to your TV via AV output, so you can play comfortably on the couch. In fact, the Game Pad also comes with a second controller, perfect for some friendly competition this holiday.

Each Portable Game Pad is lightweight and easy to hold thanks to its ergonomic non-slip design. And it even comes with a handy carrying pouch to keep it safe while you take it around with you. And judging by how fun this thing is, you’ll definitely want to go mobile with it.

For a limited time, you can snag the Portable Game Pad with 400 games plus a second player controller for just $22.94 (reg. $79) when you use the code DEC15 at check-out.

