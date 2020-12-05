Save Big On This Sewing Table For That Special Crafter In Your Life

Crafting is serious business. But if your creative space isn’t organized or laid out properly, it’s anything but. So this holiday, if you’re looking for something unique to give to that special creative soul in your life, this dynamic SewStation may just be the ticket.

Whether you’re trying to create an efficient crafting space in a small apartment or simply want to give your already-existing room a little upgrade, the SewStation 201 Sewing Table by SewingRite is always helpful to have around. Requiring no set-up or installation tools at all, this folding table is ready to be used the second you take it out of the box.

The height-adjustable folding table features a laminated surface that’s a breeze to clean, a sewing platform that can be lowered or raised as you need it, and an etched in yardstick for quick and easy measuring. Since it’s lightweight and incredibly portable, you can use the table in different rooms, whether it’s for your next sewing project or simply to serve as a desk as you type away on your laptop. And if you don’t need it, simply fold it down flat and store it under a bed or in the closet, no problem.

Toting an impressive 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, the SewStation proves to be a must-have for crafters all over the country. Just read some of the table’s awesome reviews and you’ll quickly understand why.

“Very good quality. I’m pleasantly surprised.” – Elsa

“This sewing table is very sturdy. Nice finish, affordable (lowest price I found online), and no assembly required. Fits the Brother sewing machine perfectly! Am still able to install the Brother expansion table on the machine! Excellent packaging for shipment!” – Anonymous user

“I am VERY pleased with the sturdiness, size, foldability, and overall quality of this table. It came fully assembled and was delivered a week earlier than initially indicated.” – Meril

For a limited time, you can get the SewStation 201 Sewing Table by SewingRite for just $110.49 (reg. $199) with the code DEC15 during Cyber Week!

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.