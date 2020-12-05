Trump Urges Georgians To Vote In Senate Elections Even As He Claims Democrats Will ‘Rig’ Them

President Donald Trump urged Georgians to vote in the state’s Senate runoff elections even as he told him the presidential election was rigged during a Saturday rally in the state.

Trump travelled to Georgia to support Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their runoff elections, scheduled for early January. The elections will determine control of the U.S. Senate, with Democrats needing to win both seats to secure a 50-50 tie in the chamber.

Trump also reiterated his claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election during the Saturday event.

“If the other side manages to steal both [Senate] elections, we will have total one-party socialist control, and everything you care about–your whole philosophy–will be gone,” Trump said, appearing to concede that he will not control the White House come January 20.

Chants of “stop the steal” started throughout the rally.

Trump fans in Georgia chant “stop the steal!” prompting Trump to say, “your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing.” pic.twitter.com/X4vZRUNnQ7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020

President Trump in Georgia: “You know we won Georgia, just so you understand.” pic.twitter.com/4U13zSHdrm — VINnews (@VINNews) December 6, 2020

Trump argued, without presenting evidence, that Democrats would engage in voter fraud in the runoff elections as well, saying the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, needed to prepare. (RELATED: Trump Demands ‘List’ Of Republicans In Congress Who Say Biden Won)

Trump in Valdosta repeatedly criticizes Georgia’s GOP govt officials. “You’ve got to make sure your secretary of state knows what the hell he’s doing.” And Kemp “has to get a lot tougher.” “They’re going to try and rig this one, I’m sure,” he says. “We still might win it.” https://t.co/mJx9sVXpPy — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 6, 2020

Trump has yet to formally concede the results of the 2020 election, though he has ordered his administration to begin the transition process.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said Trump won’t concede until his various legal challenges have been exhausted. He and his campaign have filed lawsuits in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, most of which have already been thrown out or withdrawn.

His remaining lawsuits in Wisconsin would not overturn the result of the 2020 election even if successful, according to Trump’s own lawyers.