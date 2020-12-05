Vanderbilt Players Were Crying During Sarah Fuller’s 30-Yard Kick

Vanderbilt players were apparently emotional during Sarah Fuller’s kick against Missouri.

During the 41-0 blowout loss, Fuller became the first woman to play in a major college football game when she kicked to start the second half. The ball went a staggering 30 yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

“There were some people on the sideline tearing up,” quarterback Mike Wright said during a Saturday morning College GameDay segment on Fuller’s kick.

As hard as that might be to believe, I can promise that I’m not making this up. You can watch the video below.

“It used to be an insult. … Playing like a girl is a compliment, it’s something you want to strive for.” After making history last week, Sarah Fuller is changing the narrative and inspiring young girls around the world. (???? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/kKT3zxz0bY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020

When is this nonsense going to end? This was nothing more than a PR stunt, which didn’t save Derek Mason’s job, and we’re now out here talking about players crying.

Are you kidding me? This can’t possibly be real. From the way people talk about Fuller’s kick, you’d think she was the first woman to walk on the moon.

At this point, we might as well just give her the Heisman Trophy. Why even wait? Let’s not even vote for the award.

Clearly, Sarah Fuller is such an incredible player that she brings her teammates to tears. I’ve heard enough. Get her on a plane to New York and give her the Heisman.

What an absolute joke of a situation. There’s really no other way to put it.