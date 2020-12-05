Wisconsin Loses To Indiana 14-6, Fans Should Be Embarrassed

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to Indiana 14-6 Saturday night.

RAPID REACTION: Indiana beats Wisconsin, and the Badgers absolutely stink right now. I’m embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/jsj1e70XhT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2020

Going into the game, I said we needed to earn a huge win against the Hoosiers. That didn’t happen at all. The Hoosiers whipped our butts all over the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We looked terrible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Outside of our defense, the Badgers look like a hot mess. We look like absolute garbage. What the hell happened to the team that lit up Illinois and Michigan?

Where the hell is our offense? Why can’t we score?

#INTiana@jamarjohnson568 with his fourth pick of the season, seventh of his career!#IUFB 14, WIS 3 | 8:47 3Q pic.twitter.com/BKEJylPzs4 — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 5, 2020

I’m honestly embarrassed for the last eight quarters of Wisconsin football. The last two games are the worst back-to-back games I’ve ever seen out of a Paul Chryst team.

We don’t just look average. We straight up look terrible.

We need to start making changes immediately.