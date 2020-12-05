Editorial

Wisconsin Loses To Indiana 14-6, Fans Should Be Embarrassed

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to Indiana 14-6 Saturday night.

Going into the game, I said we needed to earn a huge win against the Hoosiers. That didn’t happen at all. The Hoosiers whipped our butts all over the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of our defense, the Badgers look like a hot mess. We look like absolute garbage. What the hell happened to the team that lit up Illinois and Michigan?

Where the hell is our offense? Why can’t we score?

I’m honestly embarrassed for the last eight quarters of Wisconsin football. The last two games are the worst back-to-back games I’ve ever seen out of a Paul Chryst team.

We don’t just look average. We straight up look terrible.

We need to start making changes immediately.