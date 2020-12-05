Wisconsin Loses To Indiana 14-6, Fans Should Be Embarrassed

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to Indiana 14-6 Saturday night.
RAPID REACTION: Indiana beats Wisconsin, and the Badgers absolutely stink right now.
I’m embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/jsj1e70XhT
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2020
Going into the game, I said we needed to earn a huge win against the Hoosiers. That didn’t happen at all. The Hoosiers whipped our butts all over the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
We looked terrible.
View this post on Instagram
Outside of our defense, the Badgers look like a hot mess. We look like absolute garbage. What the hell happened to the team that lit up Illinois and Michigan?
Where the hell is our offense? Why can’t we score?
#INTiana@jamarjohnson568 with his fourth pick of the season, seventh of his career!#IUFB 14, WIS 3 | 8:47 3Q pic.twitter.com/BKEJylPzs4
— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 5, 2020
I’m honestly embarrassed for the last eight quarters of Wisconsin football. The last two games are the worst back-to-back games I’ve ever seen out of a Paul Chryst team.
We don’t just look average. We straight up look terrible.
This is exactly what No. 16 @BadgerFootball needed. @JackSanborn79 forces the fumble, and @nickherbig_ recovers it. pic.twitter.com/vQ352zPylV
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2020
We need to start making changes immediately.