‘Just Nonsense’: Health Sec. Azar Knocks Biden Claims Of No Vaccine Distribution Plan

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called President-elect Joe Biden’s contention that there isn’t a “detailed plan” for coronavirus vaccine distribution “just nonsense” during a Sunday morning appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Biden on Friday criticized President Donald Trump’s administration alleging a lack of a vaccine distribution plan during an event in Delaware.

“There is no detailed plan that we’ve seen, anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of a container, into an injection syringe, into somebody’s arm,” Biden said.

Azar pushed back when asked about the president-elect’s comments by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

WATCH:

“With all respect that’s just nonsense,” Azar said. “We have comprehensive plans from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] working with 64 public health jurisdictions across the country as our governors have laid out very detailed plans that we’ve worked with them on.”

“We are leveraging our retail pharmacies, our hospitals, or public health departments, our community health centers,” he continued. “This is being micromanaged and controlled by the United States military as well as our incredible private sector. We do hundreds of millions of vaccinations a year. We’re leveraging the systems that are known and that work here in the United States.”

Wallace pushed back by arguing that distribution isn’t going to go “according to the book” because of less-than-projected vaccine distribution.

Azar said “tens of millions of doses of FDA-gold-standard vaccinations” will be available by the end of the year. (RELATED: Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Praises Trump Administration For Vaccine Development)

Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have all tested vaccines they claim are over 90% effective are currently pending FDA approval.