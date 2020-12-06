‘Part Of It Is Bias, Part Of It Is Corruption’: Giuliani Explains Why He Thinks Media Is Ignoring Alleged Voter Fraud

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that bias, corruption and laziness within the media could explain why so many outlets are ignoring his claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Part of it is bias, part of it is corruption, part of it is laziness,” the former mayor of New York City told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” after host Maria Bartiromo asked him why the media was largely ignoring the story.

“Part of it is just inexplicable,” Giuliani continued. “How you can say this is unsupported, when there are now tape after tape after tape — there are tapes of the same women taking USB drives and getting information out of the machines illegally. Those were played yesterday in Georgia and nobody bothers to play that.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘If We Don’t Fight Back In 2020, We’re Never Going To Win’ The Presidency Again)

The lawyer insisted that he has 1,000 affidavits that prove “massive fraud all throughout the country. There are 1,000 affidavits of people who observed a fraudulent act.”

Giuliani insisted that the alleged voter fraud “looks like a very well-planned, very well-executed situation. For example, at the same time at 3:30 in the morning on the night of the election, right after the election, a truck pulled into the back of the center in Detroit and delivered 100,000 phony ballots.”

He also alluded to a disputed video that has been heavily viewed on social media but only picked up by a few media outlets that Giuliani says demonstrates electoral fraud in action at a Georgia polling station. (RELATED: Trump; Georgia Gov. Could Stop Voter Fraud ‘If He Knew What The Hell He Was Doing’)

Fulton County, Ga. Elections Director Rick Barron has addressed the footage and said it does not indicate voter fraud.

“What the video shows is that they pulled out underneath the desks, those are bins they keep under their desks near the scanners, they then cut the seals on those and open those up and pull the ballots out,” he said. “It was normal processing that occurred there … other than that, we’ve gone through everything with the secretary of state investigators.”

But Giuliani and the Trump election team disagree.

“They closed the doors. They went under the counter and brought out about 70 or 80,000 ballots and counted those phony ballots some of them counting six and seven times. All that’s on tape,” Giuliani said.

Both supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump have said that his allegations of voter fraud are unfounded and that the campaign’s election lawsuits largely lack evidence.

In a Wall Street Journal column, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove said that he can find “no evidence” of systemic voter fraud in the presidential election. (RELATED: Trump; Georgia Gov. Could Stop Voter Fraud ‘If He Knew What The Hell He Was Doing’)

Journalist and Trump friend Geraldo Rivera has also said he does not believe there was was a level of vote tampering that could change the outcome of the election in Trump’s favor, while Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker referred to Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud as “wildly inappropriate” during a Nov. 9 news conference.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice has not gathered any evidence to back the claims.