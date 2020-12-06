Editorial

REPORT: The Big 10 Will Likely Change The Rules To Get Ohio State Into The Conference Title Game

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Big 10 will reportedly do whatever is necessary to get Ohio State in the conference title game.

According to Brett McMurphy, the B1G “will likely change” the rules if the Buckeyes don’t meet the six game minimum to play for the conference title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, the Buckeyes are 5-0, and their final game against Michigan is very much up in the air.

I think we all knew this decision was coming, and it now sounds like it’ll be a done deal sooner than later.

Barry Alvarez already said the conference would have to take another look at the rules if OSU didn’t qualify, and it’s now reportedly going to happen.

I’m very split on this situation. What is the point of rules if we’re just going to change them? Yes, the rule to institute a six game minimum to qualify for the B1G title was stupid from the jump, but Indiana played enough games and earned some big wins.

So, Indiana abided by the rules and will now be kept out of a title game they’re currently slated to be in. That’s really unfortunate for the Hoosiers because they’re having their best season in decades.

 

At the same time, Ohio State might be the best team in America, and the B1G needs to be in the playoff. It makes sense that the conference would want to do whatever was necessary to get them into the playoff.

It’s a difficult situation, but it sounds like the people with the power have already made their call. They’re going to finesse OSU into the title game against Northwestern. I’d be furious as a fan of Indiana.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the B1G’s reported decision.