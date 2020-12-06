REPORT: The Big 10 Will Likely Change The Rules To Get Ohio State Into The Conference Title Game

The Big 10 will reportedly do whatever is necessary to get Ohio State in the conference title game.

According to Brett McMurphy, the B1G “will likely change” the rules if the Buckeyes don’t meet the six game minimum to play for the conference title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, the Buckeyes are 5-0, and their final game against Michigan is very much up in the air.

B1G ADs will likely change B1G title game requirements to allow 5-0 Ohio State in title game if it can’t play 6th league game, sources told @Stadium. But it won’t be an easy decision, source said. A win in B1G title game would all but guarantee Buckeyes a spot in @CFBPlayoff — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2020

I think we all knew this decision was coming, and it now sounds like it’ll be a done deal sooner than later.

Barry Alvarez already said the conference would have to take another look at the rules if OSU didn’t qualify, and it’s now reportedly going to happen.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, who chaired the Big Ten’s return-to-play task force, had interesting comments today about Big Ten possibly having to reconsider its requirements for championship (with OSU in mind) From a conversation w The Detroit News today…. pic.twitter.com/CIKEDxyELI — angelique (@chengelis) December 2, 2020

I’m very split on this situation. What is the point of rules if we’re just going to change them? Yes, the rule to institute a six game minimum to qualify for the B1G title was stupid from the jump, but Indiana played enough games and earned some big wins.

So, Indiana abided by the rules and will now be kept out of a title game they’re currently slated to be in. That’s really unfortunate for the Hoosiers because they’re having their best season in decades.

At the same time, Ohio State might be the best team in America, and the B1G needs to be in the playoff. It makes sense that the conference would want to do whatever was necessary to get them into the playoff.

It’s a difficult situation, but it sounds like the people with the power have already made their call. They’re going to finesse OSU into the title game against Northwestern. I’d be furious as a fan of Indiana.

