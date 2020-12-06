Republican Georgia Secretary Of State Responds To ‘Irrational, Angry’ Trump Supporters Sending Him Death Threats

Republican Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger fired back at “irrational, angry behavior” from some Trump supporters in the wake of President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump over Thanksgiving called Raffensperger an “enemy of the people” for allowing a “fraudulent” voting system in Georgia. The Georgia secretary of state told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning’s “This Week” about “death threats” and even “sexualized texts” sent to his wife since the election.

WATCH:

“We have had death threats,” he said. “My wife has had sexualized texts and things like that, and now they’ve actually gone after people. They’ve followed young poll workers and election workers … and also our folks at one of our offices, and so you’re seeing just irrational, angry behavior. It’s unpatriotic. People shouldn’t be doing that. We had an election.”

“Like I said, I wish my guy would have won, and it looks like he’s not,” Raffensperger continued. “And it looks like he doesn’t have enough votes to prevail.”

Despite the fact that they also have criticized him, Raffensperger expressed his support for Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their January 5 runoff races. (RELATED: Trump Urges Georgians To Vote In Senate Elections Even As He Claims Democrats Will ‘Rig’ Them)

“I’m disappointed, but those are the results,” the Georgia secretary of state added before blaming the loss on his party’s inability to turn out enough voters.

Raffensperger last week blamed “dishonest actors” for misleading Trump on the validity of voter fraud allegations.