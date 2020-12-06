Bring Santa Into 2020 With A Personalized Virtual Message!

Sure, you could leave out some milk and cookies for Santa this Christmas Eve, but why not see his face for yourselves! After all, it’s the year 2020, and there’s no reason why you can’t keep the magic of Christmas alive with a little help from today’s advanced technology.

If you want your kids’ faces to light up this holiday, let them experience a personalized message straight from Santa’s bearded mouth! “It’s the Real Santa” makes custom video messages just for your little ones, helping their faith in the sleigh-riding saint to stay strong. And with a message this personalized, your kid will feel incredibly special, which is what the holidays are all about, right?

Unlike other virtual Santa videos and websites out there, “It’s the Real Santa” lives true to its name. All the Santas used in their HD videos don real fluffy white beards, leaving adults wondering if he is indeed the real deal. Capable of creating a personalized message for up to an entire minute per child, this one-of-a-kind service is a great way to bring the holiday spirit into your home. Whether you watch it on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or your TV, this is a gift your kiddos will never forget.

Getting your video is easy. Simply click here to get started, and let them know how many kids will be receiving the message, answer a few questions to ensure the video is as personal as possible. Then it’ll be ready to watch come Christmas!

For a limited time, you can get a custom video from “It’s the Real Santa” for over 20% off, making it just $33.99.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.