DeMar DeRozan Confronts An Intruder In His Home

NBA star DeMar DeRozan recently had a scary interaction with a home invader.

According to TMZ, a man entered DeRozan’s Los Angeles-area home November 19 and went to a part of the house where one of his kids was playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Scary moment for NBA star DeMar DeRozan … who chased an intruder out of his L.A.-area home after a terrifying encounter with his kids, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/685h9hJJL4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 5, 2020

That’s when the San Antonio Spurs guard confronted the intruder and chased him off. Police eventually grabbed the man and he was charged with felony burglary.

In a video tweeted by RJ Marquez, DeRozan confirmed TMZ’s story, and noted that “everything’s good” because he’s seen “worse” while growing up in Compton. USA Today identified the suspect as Justin Bergquist.

ICYMI: #Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan confirmed TMZ’s report that he had to confront an intruder that entered his LA-area house while he and his family were inside about two weeks ago. “Yeah, everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California. I’ve been through worse.” #NBA pic.twitter.com/Knp6FxuEQ3 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) December 5, 2020

First and foremost, it’s a great thing that this situation didn’t turn out much worse. Once DeRozan confronted the man, he took off and was eventually taken into custody.

According to the same TMZ report, Bergquist was actually allegedly not even targeting DeRozan’s home. He was allegedly looking for Kylie Jenner.

Imagine the shock in his face when he allegedly ran into one of the biggest athletes on the planet. Play stupid games and win stupid prizes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMar DeRozan (@demar_derozan)

DeRozan’s family is safe and the alleged suspect has been charged. All things considered, this situation could have been much worse. The NBA star should consider himself very lucky.