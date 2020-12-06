Will The Detroit Lions Beat The Bears Now That Matt Patricia Isn’t Around To Ruin The Team?

The Detroit Lions will play their first game Sunday since the firing of former head coach Matt Patricia.

The Lions will take the field against the Bears, and it feels like there’s a new energy in the organization. Patricia was fired last week after multiple years of disappointing results. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Darren Bevell is running the show in the short term, and it’s time to find out if the Lions can actually do anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Are my expectations high? Of course not. Not at all. They’re pretty low. When you’re a fan of the Lions, you just learn to have low expectations.

However, I would say there is a new level of optimism. Without Patricia around to destroy the team, we might actually have a shot at winning a few games as we close out the season.

Seeing as how we’re definitely not making the postseason, we might as well just go out there and play without anything holding us back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

It’s time to find out who is going to be here for the future and who won’t be. Let’s go out there and sling the ball all over the field.

We might as well have fun, which seemed to be missing during the Patricia era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Will we win? I have no idea, but for the first time in a very long time, I’m actually excited about the Lions playing football.