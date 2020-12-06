The Detroit Lions Beat The Chicago Bears, Win Their 1st Game Since Firing Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions are 1-0 since firing Matt Patrica.

The game Sunday against the Bears was the first time the Lions were back on the field since Patricia was canned, and we looked alright during the 34-30 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I had hope that we’d win the game today, and while it was ugly at some points, we gutted out a tough victory.

Go deep indeed, @QoDeep_87‼️ 49 yards from Stafford to Cephus for the rook’s first career TD.#DETvsCHI | ???? FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/AC1MqTaQGN — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020

As a man who wanted to see Patricia gone for more than a year, I’m proud of Darren Bevell, Matthew Stafford and the rest of the squad for not quitting.

It would have been real easy to pack things up once it became a two possession game in the second half, but we just refused to quit.

.@Lions QB Matthew Stafford now has 9 seasons with at least 3,000 passing yards & 20 passing TDs, tied for the 11th-most in #NFL history. He also passed QB Vinny Testaverde (275) for sole possession of the 16th-most passing TDs in NFL history.#ProBowlVote #OnePride pic.twitter.com/FUksRHwv68 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 6, 2020

With the season almost over, we can also start focusing on the future. Obviously, Darrell Bevell is only the interim head coach.

He’s not going to be sticking around forever. It’s time to just get through the rest of this season, get to the offseason and prepare for the future because we’re cooked in 2020. I’m proud of the win today, but we have much bigger fish to fry for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Also, I sent this tweet when it looked like the Lions were about to lose another game. While I’m glad we won, the sentiment holds true.