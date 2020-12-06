Editorial

The Detroit Lions Beat The Chicago Bears, Win Their 1st Game Since Firing Matt Patricia

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Detroit Lions are 1-0 since firing Matt Patrica.

The game Sunday against the Bears was the first time the Lions were back on the field since Patricia was canned, and we looked alright during the 34-30 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I had hope that we’d win the game today, and while it was ugly at some points, we gutted out a tough victory.

As a man who wanted to see Patricia gone for more than a year, I’m proud of Darren Bevell, Matthew Stafford and the rest of the squad for not quitting.

It would have been real easy to pack things up once it became a two possession game in the second half, but we just refused to quit.

With the season almost over, we can also start focusing on the future. Obviously, Darrell Bevell is only the interim head coach.

He’s not going to be sticking around forever. It’s time to just get through the rest of this season, get to the offseason and prepare for the future because we’re cooked in 2020. I’m proud of the win today, but we have much bigger fish to fry for years to come.

 

