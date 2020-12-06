Jeanine Pirro Rips Bill Barr: ‘So Deep In The Swamp You Can’t See Beyond Your Fellow Reptiles’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro accused Attorney General Bill Barr of being “so deep in the swamp you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles” during a lengthy opening monologue on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Barr drew fire from President Donald Trump for saying last week that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) both “looked into” election fraud allegations but have yet to find any that would conceivably change the result of the November election.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” Trump told a reporter on Thursday when asked if he has confidence in Barr. “They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil. This is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff.”

Pirro took aim at Barr on Saturday night, saying the attorney general “has proven himself to be anything other than extraordinary.”

“This week, Barr commented that he has not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Pirro said. “Really? It’s curious, Barr, the head of the DOJ would affirmatively make a statement regarding a pending investigation. As a former prosecutor, for over three decades, I and virtually everyone similarly situated know that DOJ guidelines do not allow comment on investigations. They neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.”

Pirro accused Barr of going “beyond that” and sharing “information on the pending investigations.”

Pirro accused Barr of going "beyond that" and sharing "information on the pending investigations."

The Fox News host went on to discuss allegations of election fraud in multiple states being pursued by Trump's legal team before essentially calling Barr a swamp creature.

“We need answers,” she said. “We need action. We need justice. And you, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles, and you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history.”